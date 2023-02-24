Petrobras moving oil to Santos by ship after pipeline halted -sources

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA has been using ships to move oil to the Santos port as its OSBAT pipeline was halted for inspections after heavy rains hit southeastern Brazil, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, is also supplying its Cubatao refinery with oil coming from ships in order to avoid supply issues following the downpours, which cause floods and landslides that left dozens dead, the sources added.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Steven Grattan)

