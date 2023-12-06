News & Insights

US Markets

Petrobras moves oil rig to start drilling equatorial margin this month

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

December 06, 2023 — 07:55 am EST

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it has begun moving a rig to the northeastern Rio Grande do Norte state which it will use to drill a potentially oil-rich area known as the 'equatorial margin'.

Petrobras said in a statement it expects drilling in the Potiguar basin to start this month.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.