Petrobras moves oil rig to start drilling equatorial margin this month

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it has begun moving a rig to the northeastern Rio Grande do Norte state which it will use to drill a potentially oil-rich area known as the 'equatorial margin'.

Petrobras said in a statement it expects drilling in the Potiguar basin to start this month.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

