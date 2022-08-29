Petrobras moves closer to fertilizer plant sale

SAO PAULO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras said on Monday it had started the binding phase of selling its fertilizer project UFN-III, inviting potential buyers to bid on the plant.

The sale comes a few months after the state-run oil firm failed to reach a deal with Russia's Acron AKRN.MM for the project, located in Mato Grosso do Sul state.

