Petrobras, Mitsui & Co to study low-carbon business opportunities in Brazil

Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

March 19, 2024 — 05:22 pm EDT

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Mitsui & Co to study low-carbon business opportunities in Brazil, including on sustainable hydrogen and biomethane.

The memorandum was signed during the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Petrobras said in a securities filing.

