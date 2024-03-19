Petrobras, Mitsui & Co to study low-carbon business opportunities in Brazil

SAO PAULO, March 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Mitsui & Co to study low-carbon business opportunities in Brazil, including on sustainable hydrogen and biomethane.

The memorandum was signed during the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Petrobras said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Leslie Adler)

