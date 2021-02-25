Petrobras management to stay until end of term, ensure smooth transition

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Petrobras PETR4.SA Chief Executive Officer Roberto Castello Branco will stay on until his mandate ends in March, as will the rest of the executive management, he told analysts on a call on Thursday.

Castello Branco said that he will work to ensure a "smooth" transition.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira)

