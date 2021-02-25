US Markets

Petrobras management to stay until end of term, ensure smooth transition

Contributors
Gram Slattery Reuters
Marta Nogueira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Roberto Castello Branco will stay on until his mandate ends in March, as will the rest of the executive management, he told analysts on a call on Thursday.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Petrobras PETR4.SA Chief Executive Officer Roberto Castello Branco will stay on until his mandate ends in March, as will the rest of the executive management, he told analysts on a call on Thursday.

Castello Branco said that he will work to ensure a "smooth" transition.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters