Petrobras maintains 2021 production target, executive says

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA is maintaining its oil production target for 2021, exploration and production head Fernando Borges said in an earnings webcast.

Drilling in the deep-water equatorial region could start in 2022, pending environmental licenses, Borges said.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Sabrina Valle)

