Petrobras maintains 2021 production target, executive says

Gram Slattery Reuters
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Petroleo Brasileiro SA is maintaining its oil production target for 2021, exploration and production head Fernando Borges said in an earnings webcast.

Drilling in the deep-water equatorial region could start in 2022, pending environmental licenses, Borges said.

