Petrobras Launches Tenders for Offshore Wind Energy Project in Brazil

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR has launched two key tenders for geophysical and geotechnical surveys off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, signaling its push into offshore wind development.

Taking a Look at the Survey Tenders

Petrobras has launched two key tenders for geophysical and geotechnical surveys off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, signaling its push into offshore wind development. The first geophysical survey targets ultra-shallow waters near São João da Barra to gather subsurface data through bathymetric, topographic and electrical tomography methods by conducting surveys at a depth of about 10 meters, covering an area of about 1.5 square kilometers. These methods will deliver critical subsurface insights needed to assess the area's potential for offshore wind development.

The second geotechnical survey focuses on soil conditions in shallow and beach environments. This survey will extend the geophysical study by offering essential data on soil conditions, crucial for designing and building wind turbine foundations.

Port of Açu: A Strategic Wind Energy Location

Located near the survey area, the Port of Açu offers logistical advantages for Petrobras' offshore wind pilot. Its infrastructure and proximity to the survey area enhance the feasibility of the project, aligning with Petrobras’ broader renewable goals and Brazil’s growing energy transition efforts.

Brazil’s Massive Offshore Wind Potential

According to a 2024 DNV study for the World Bank, Brazil boasts more than 1.2 terawatts of offshore wind potential. This sector could play a major role in meeting green hydrogen targets and fueling economic growth, potentially generating more than 500,000 jobs and adding $168 billion in national gross value. With more than 100 projects awaiting licenses, Petrobras’ initiative could pave the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future.

