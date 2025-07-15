Petrobras Launches Tender for 11 Offshore Support Vessels

Brazil’s state-run oil giant Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR is ramping up its offshore operations with a significant call for bids. The company has launched an open tender for 11 walk-to-work (W2W) vessels, aimed at enhancing accessibility and efficiency in offshore platforms. These tenders, split into three separate calls, reflect the company’s growing offshore ambitions and operational needs over the next few years.

For investors, the launch of these tenders is of utmost importance as it directly influences Petrobras’ offshore operations and efficiency, leading to increased earnings and cash flows. As it announces new tenders for support vessels, the operational and financial outlook gets bolstered, creating a positive trajectory for the company and stakeholders.

Three-Phase Tenders With Staggered Timelines

The first call, which closed on July 14, was for two W2W vessels that can each carry at least 80 personnel. These vessels will be contracted for 730 days, with mobilization expected between September and December 2025. This phase is closely tied to Petrobras’ near-term offshore project execution plans.

The second tender, closing on July 18, seeks three smaller W2W vessels with capacities between 40 and 60 people. Unlike the first, this tender does not fix the contract length, though expected charter durations range from 540 days to 1,095 days. Mobilization will take place sometime between February 2026 and June 2027, offering Petrobras the flexibility to deploy these vessels based on evolving project schedules.

A third call for six W2W vessels will close on July 23. Each vessel must support 60 personnel and contracts are set for 730 days. Deployment for these vessels is planned between July and September 2026. Together, these phases show a well-paced expansion strategy focused on maintaining offshore continuity and readiness.

Anchor Handlers for the Long Haul

Petrobras is also looking beyond short and mid-term needs. In a separate move, it has launched a long-term tender for two high-capacity anchor handling vessels. With a required bollard pull of 300 tons, these ships will be chartered for up to 12 years, starting five years after the contract is awarded. Bids for this segment remain open until Sept. 30, 2025.

The combined tenders mark a clear signal from Petrobras. Offshore remains a core priority and vessel partners with the right capabilities will have opportunities to participate in Brazil’s evolving energy landscape.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras S.A., is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America.

