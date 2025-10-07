Petrobras Launches First Natural Gas Import From Argentina

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR has completed its first import of unconventional natural gas from Argentina’s Vaca Muerta formation, a significant step toward enhancing Brazil’s energy supply. The inaugural shipment, carried out in partnership with Pluspetrol, involved 100,000 cubic meters of gas produced in Argentina’s Neuquén Basin and transported via pipelines through Bolivia into Brazil.

The test operation marks the beginning of a new commercial and operational framework under which Petrobras can import up to 2 million cubic meters of natural gas per day on an interruptible basis.

Strengthening Regional Energy Integration

This initiative highlights South America’s growing regional gas interconnectivity. The gas journey — from Argentina to Bolivia and then to Brazil — showcases the potential of cross-border energy cooperation. Petrobras’ integration of its own Argentine production, through its subsidiary Petrobras Operaciones SA, into Brazil’s domestic market demonstrates a practical and scalable logistical model for future imports.

According to Petrobras’ Director of Energy Transition and Sustainability, the achievement reflects the company’s commitment to expanding natural gas availability and supporting the sustainable growth of Brazil’s energy market.

Aligning With Government Priorities

The move also aligns with Brazil’s goal of increasing domestic gas supply to bring down consumer prices. Over the past year, extensive negotiations involving Argentina, Bolivia, and Brazil paved the way for this import pathway, setting the stage for deeper regional collaboration in energy. In August 2024, Petrobras had shown interest in increasing energy imports from Argentina and was actively looking for good shale gas deals to align with its goal to diversify and enhance its natural gas supplies.

Building on a Regional Trend

While Petrobras’ operation is its first, it follows a similar cross-border initiative earlier this year when TotalEnergies supplied gas from Vaca Muerta to Matrix Energia in São Paulo. The growing network of such trades underscores the momentum toward an integrated South American gas market.

For Petrobras, the successful pilot reinforces its strategy to diversify supply sources and strengthen Brazil’s energy resilience — while advancing the broader transition toward cleaner, more sustainable fuel alternatives.

PBR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras S.A., is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some better-ranked stocks like California Resources Corporation CRC, Core Laboratories Inc. CLB and Oceaneering International, Inc. OII. While California Resources sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Core Laboratories and Oceaneering International carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each.

California Resources is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company, operating primarily in California. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRC’s 2025 earnings indicates 10.5% year-over-year growth.

Houston, TX-based Core Laboratories is an oilfield services company that provides reservoir management and production enhancement services to the oil and gas companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLB’s 2026 earnings indicates 9% year-over-year growth.

Oceaneering International is one of the leading suppliers of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OII’s 2025 earnings indicates 57.9% year-over-year growth.

