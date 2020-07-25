Petrobras, Karoon agree on changes to terms of $665 mln sale of Baúna field stake

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA announced adjustments to a $665 million contract governing the sale of its entire stake in the Baúna oil field to Australia's Karoon Energy, according to a securities filing late on Friday.

The Bauna field is in the Santos basin in the Atlantic Ocean.

Under the new terms, Karoon KAR.AX is paying an initial $380 million to Petrobras PETR4.SA, including a $49.9 million downpayment made on July 24 and $150 million to be paid at the closing date of the deal, which depends on certain conditions being met.

The remainder of the $380 million will be paid in 18 monthly installments from the transaction's closing date, Petrobras said.

An additional installment of $285 million would be paid through 2026, the filing said.

The terms of the deal were changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it difficult to meet previously agreed conditions.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.