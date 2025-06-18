Petrobras Invests $892M to Double Capacity at RNEST Refinery

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR has signed three major contracts worth around $892 million with Consag Engenharia to complete Train 2 at the Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST) in Pernambuco, Brazil. These contracts, awarded through a competitive bidding process, mark a significant step in Petrobras’ 2025-2029 Business Plan and reaffirm the refinery’s strategic role in serving Brazil’s North and Northeast regions.

Key Units to Enhance Output and Sustainability

Petrobras awarded contracts to resume and complete the construction of three new units that form part of its plan to add a second processing train (Train 2) to the existing RNEST refinery.

The three units are Delayed Coking Unit with a capacity of 75,000 barrels per day (bpd), Diesel Hydrotreating Unit S10 at 82,000 bpd and Atmospheric Distillation Unit with a 130,000-bpd capacity.

These units aim to increase the production of high-value derivatives and supply cleaner, low-sulphur fuels, directly supporting Brazil’s energy and environmental goals.

Doubling Refining Capacity by 2029

Once operational in 2029, Train 2 will double RNEST’s capacity from 130,000 bpd to 260,000 bpd, making it Petrobras’ second-largest refinery.

The expansion highlights the company’s commitment to Brazil’s development. The doubling of the refining capacity will not only meet rising domestic demand but also support the regional economic growth by generating around 30,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Modernization of Train 1 and Expansion Resumption of Train 2

Petrobras’ investment in these three major contracts will resume the long-awaited construction on RNEST’s Train 2. In January 2024, PBR unveiled its plan to resume the construction of Train 2 at the Abreu e Lima refinery by early 2025.

In May, Petrobras confirmed the completion of Train 1's modernization at the RNEST refinery, which was finalized in March 2025. The upgrade included enhancements to the existing crude distillation unit, delayed coker and other auxiliary systems. These improvements restored Train 1 to the full capacity of 130,000 bpd and boosted its yield of light products, while also improving the capability to process crude from Brazil’s offshore presalt fields.

Additionally, in December 2024, Petrobras commissioned RNEST’s new SNOX unit, the first of its kind in the Americas. This atmospheric emissions control system converts sulfur oxides and nitrogen oxides into sulfuric acid, which can be sold to third parties for use in water treatment and potable water production.

Beyond enabling RNEST to increase crude throughput while staying within local emissions limits, the SNOX unit also improves the refinery’s energy efficiency.

