Petrobras Inks a Deal to Buy Argonauta Field Stake in Campos Basin

Petrobras PBR, a Brazilian integrated oil and gas company, has formalized a landmark agreement to acquire 100% of a specific portion of the Argonauta Field (BC-10 Concession), previously operated by Shell plc’s SHEL subsidiary, Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda., ONGC Campos Ltda. and Enauta Petróleo e Gás Ltda. This acquisition encompasses 0.86% of the shared pre-salt Jubarte reservoir, a vital asset under the Unitization Agreement effective since Aug. 1, 2025. The agreement, previously disclosed on July 23, 2025, strengthens Petrobras’ control over one of the most productive sectors in the Campos Basin.

Transaction Overview and Financial Considerations

The total transaction value stands at R$700 million and $150 million, structured in three installments to optimize financial management and align with strategic cash flow planning. The first installment, R$100 million, will be paid upon closing, followed by a second installment of R$600 million on Jan. 15, 2027, or at closing, whichever occurs later. The final installment of $150 million will be paid two years after closing. All payments are subject to price adjustments defined in the agreement, ensuring flexibility in alignment with market conditions.

Upon completion, PBR will hold a 98.11% interest in the Jubarte Shared Reservoir, while the Federal Government, represented by Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A., will maintain a 1.89% stake linked to non-contracted extensions of the reservoir. The acquisition also concludes ongoing negotiations for production equalization between PBR, SHEL, ONGC and Brava, streamlining operational oversight across shared assets.

Strategic Significance for Petrobras in the Campos Basin

This acquisition represents a strategic milestone in Petrobras’ efforts to consolidate control over high-value pre-salt assets. By fully integrating this portion of the Argonauta Field into its portfolio, Petrobras enhances operational efficiency, simplifies asset management and ensures a greater proportion of production revenues from the Jubarte Shared Reservoir.

The transaction aligns with Petrobras’ Business Plan, emphasizing profitable assets with high operational performance and reinforces its position as a leading operator in the Campos Basin. The move also maximizes value by consolidating interests in a region with proven production infrastructure and significant untapped potential.

Operational Excellence: Parque das Baleias Integration

This acquisition represents a strategic milestone in Petrobras’ efforts to consolidate control over high-value pre-salt assets. By fully integrating this portion of the Argonauta Field into its portfolio, Petrobras enhances operational efficiency, simplifies asset management and ensures a greater proportion of production revenues from the Jubarte Shared Reservoir.

The transaction aligns with Petrobras’ business plan, emphasizing profitable assets with high operational performance and reinforces its position as a leading operator in the Campos Basin. The move also maximizes value by consolidating interests in a region with proven production infrastructure and significant untapped potential.

The Jubarte Shared Reservoir is operated in conjunction with Parque das Baleias, a cluster of fields located in the northern Campos Basin. These fields, situated at water depths ranging from 1,220 meters to 1,400 meters, are central to Petrobras’ offshore operations and contribute significantly to its oil output. Petrobras operates Parque das Baleias through the P-57 and P-58 platforms, as well as the FPSO Cidade de Anchieta and FPSO Maria Quitéria.

Current production across these assets is approximately 210,000 barrels of oil per day, underscoring the economic and operational importance of the region. By acquiring the additional stake in Argonauta, Petrobras strengthens integration, optimizes production scheduling and enhances resource allocation across the entire cluster.

Regulatory Approval and Closing Conditions

Completion of the acquisition is subject to required regulatory clearances, including approvals from the Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense.These approvals ensure compliance with national regulations and maintain market integrity while facilitating the consolidation of Petrobras’ strategic interests in high-value pre-salt reservoirs.

Economic Impact and Long-Term Benefits

This acquisition not only consolidates Petrobras’ presence in the Campos Basin but also strengthens long-term financial performance. By owning a larger share of the Jubarte Shared Reservoir, Petrobras positions itself to capitalize on production efficiencies, reduce operational complexity and achieve higher revenue visibility.

Moreover, the simplification of unitization agreements with other stakeholders allows Petrobras to focus on technological innovation, enhanced recovery techniques and continued investment in offshore infrastructure development, ensuring sustainable and profitable growth.

Conclusion: A Transformative Step for Petrobras

Petrobras’ acquisition of the Argonauta Field ring-fence segment represents a transformative milestone in its offshore operations strategy. By consolidating key assets in the Campos Basin, the company reinforces its leadership in pre-salt oil production, enhances operational efficiency and strengthens financial position for sustained growth. This strategic move reflects Petrobras’ commitment to maximizing shareholder value while maintaining excellence in production and operational management.

The integration of the Argonauta Field with Parque das Baleias highlights the company’s commitment to strategic asset consolidation, operational synergy and robust long-term planning, further cementing its position as a dominant force in Brazil’s offshore oil sector.

PBR's Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, PBR and SHEL sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shell is a global energy company engaged in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of oil and gas, as well as investments in renewable energy and low-carbon solutions.

Investors interested in the energy sector might consider other top-ranked stocks such as Eni E and Chevron CVX, all of which currently flaunt a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Eni is valued at $90.76 billion. It is an Italian multinational energy company headquartered in Rome. Eni operates across the entire energy value chain, including oil and gas exploration, production, refining, marketing and growing renewable energy businesses worldwide.

Chevron is valued at $368.13 billion. It is one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies, engaged in oil, natural gas and renewable energy operations across multiple countries. Chevron plays a major role in global energy supply through exploration, production, refining and distribution.

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