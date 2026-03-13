Petrobras Inks $736 Million Offshore Vessel Contracts With Oceanica

Petrobras PBR, the state-controlled Brazilian oil giant, has extended and secured new contracts with Oceanica Engenharia, a key player in the country’s offshore support industry, in a landmark deal, according to UpstreamOnline. The $736 million agreement will confirm Oceanica’s fleet of offshore support vessels to enhance Petrobras’ offshore operations, highlighting the growing collaboration between the two companies in the Brazilian oil sector. This contract expansion comes as Petrobras continues its efforts to strengthen subsea operations and maintain the critical offshore infrastructure.

Details of the $736 Million Contract

Petrobras has signed long-term contracts with Oceanica for six offshore support vessels, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership between the two entities. These agreements, finalized between December 2025 and February 2026, will cover a wide range of subsea services, including inspection, maintenance and intervention activities, essential for keeping Petrobras’ extensive offshore operations running smoothly.

The contract includes the renewal of existing agreements for four of Oceanica’s shallow diving support vessels (“SDSV”) — Oceanicasub IV, Oceanicasub V, Oceanicasub VII and Oceanicasub IX. Moreover, Oceanica will be adding a new SDSV, the Oceanicasub VI, to join Petrobras’ fleet, bolstering its capabilities in offshore subsea operations. The deal also covers an extension for the Oceanicasub VIII, a remotely operated vehicle support vessel (“RSV”), which plays a crucial role in Petrobras’ deepwater exploration and maintenance activities.

With these contracts in place, Oceanica is expected to contribute significantly to the Brazilian oil and gas sector, especially in offshore operations that are vital to Petrobras’ continued success in the region. The contracts are set to run for four years, with operations slated to commence in the first half of 2027.

Oceanica’s Growing Role in Petrobras’ Offshore Strategy

The expansion of this partnership represents a critical step for Oceanica in the mission to establish its presence in the Brazilian offshore sector. The inclusion of new vessels and the extension of existing contracts signal strong demand for Oceanica’s high-quality offshore support services, which are crucial for Petrobras’ operations in the challenging offshore environment of Brazil.

The Oceanicasub fleet, consisting of advanced shallow diving support vessels (“SDSV”), is equipped to handle a wide range of subsea tasks. These vessels are designed for both shallow and deeper water operations and provide vital services such as inspection, maintenance and emergency intervention for offshore installations. The Oceanicasub VI and Oceanicasub VIII, in particular, will ensure that Petrobras can continue to maintain the integrity of its deepwater assets while minimizing operational downtime.

Importance of Offshore Support Vessels in Oil and Gas Operations

Offshore support vessels are the backbone of the oil and gas industry, particularly when it comes to subsea operations. These vessels are responsible for maintaining the subsea infrastructure that supports oil production platforms, drilling rigs and other offshore installations. The SDSVs are integral for diving operations, while remotely operated vehicles, deployed from RSVs, are crucial for inspecting and repairing equipment at extreme ocean depths.

In Petrobras’ case, these vessels play a significant role in maintaining its operations in the pre-salt fields offshore Brazil. The pre-salt layer is one of the largest and most challenging sources of oil, requiring advanced technologies and specialized vessels to reach and maintain these remote reserves. The partnership with Oceanica allows Petrobras to continue operations in these fields, ensuring the long-term sustainability of its production capabilities.

Impact on Petrobras and Oceanica’s Long-Term Objectives

This deal further strengthens Petrobras’ position as a leader in the global offshore energy market, especially as it continues to develop the pre-salt reserves. With the additional support vessels, Petrobras can optimize operations and enhance the efficiency of its offshore services. Maintaining and improving offshore assets is critical for Petrobras as it faces both growing competition and increasing operational demands in the global energy sector.

For Oceanica, the deal is a testament to its growing influence and capability in the Brazilian offshore market. As demand for subsea services continues to increase, especially in the pre-salt fields, Oceanica’s investment in new vessels and technologies will ensure it remains at the forefront of the industry. This agreement also bolsters Oceanica’s order backlog, which now totals approximately $2.3 billion, setting its growth and success in the market.

Outlook for Oceanica and Petrobras’ Collaboration

Looking forward, the strategic relationship between Oceanica and Petrobras is set to evolve further, with continued reliance on advanced offshore support vessels and subsea technologies. The long-term contracts not only provide Oceanica with a stable revenue stream but also allow it to expand fleet, develop new technologies and improve service offerings.

As Petrobras aims to ramp up its production from offshore oil fields, particularly the pre-salt layer, Oceanica’s vessels will be at the heart of maintaining the subsea systems that ensure the smooth operation of the former’s drilling platforms and exploration projects. This partnership is a win-win for both companies, as Petrobras secures the support needed to maintain the infrastructure, while Oceanica solidifies its reputation as a leading provider of offshore subsea services.

Conclusion: A New Chapter in Offshore Support Services

The new $736 million contract between Petrobras and Oceanica marks a major step in their long-standing partnership and sets the stage for continued success in Brazil's offshore energy industry. With the addition of new vessels and the extension of vital contracts, both companies are positioned for growth in the years ahead. Oceanica’s fleet of advanced SDSVs and remotely operated RSVs will be crucial in maintaining Petrobras’ offshore infrastructure, helping ensure the longevity and efficiency of its operations in Brazil’s complex deepwater fields.

PBR's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might consider better-ranked stocks such as TechnipFMC FTI and Eni E, both of which sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), along with Nabors Industries NBR, which currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TechnipFMC is valued at $25.75 billion. It is a global energy technology company that provides subsea, surface, and offshore and onshore project solutions to the oil and gas industry. TechnipFMC specializes in integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for complex energy developments.

Eni is valued at $83.32 billion. It is an Italian multinational energy company headquartered in Rome. Eni operates across the entire energy value chain, including oil and gas exploration, production, refining, marketing and growing renewable energy businesses worldwide.

Nabors Industries is valued at $1.16 billion. The company is a global leader in drilling rigs and associated services, focusing on both land-based and offshore drilling operations. With operations in more than 20 countries, Nabors Industries supports oil and gas exploration and production through innovative solutions and advanced technology.

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