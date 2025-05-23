Petrobras Initiates Major Shutdown at Refap for Key Upgrades

Petrobras PBR has commenced a significant scheduled maintenance shutdown at the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap), located in Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul, marking a strategic investment of approximately R$557 million. Initiated on May 18, the project is poised to boost operational integrity, extend equipment lifespan and stimulate local economic activity over the next several weeks, with completion targeted for early August.

Mobilization of Workforce and Regional Economic Impact

At the peak of the operation, the maintenance shutdown is set to mobilize around 2,900 workers, providing a substantial boost to local employment and reinforcing Petrobras' commitment to regional economic development. In preparation, the company has engaged collaboratively with local institutions, including the Canoas Opportunities Bank and the National Employment System branches in Canoas and Esteio, to ensure the recruitment of qualified professionals for this large-scale operation.

This collaboration addresses one of the key challenges in industrial maintenance, securing a skilled labor force capable of performing complex, high-precision tasks under strict safety and operational protocols. Through proactive planning and strong community ties, Petrobras ensures that this critical workforce demand is met without compromising on quality or safety.

Comprehensive Scope of Maintenance Activities

The ongoing maintenance initiative at Refap covers a rigorous and multifaceted program designed to ensure the integrity and longevity of the refinery's operational units. According to Marcus Aurelius Valenti, the general manager of Refap, the core objectives involve the opening of major equipment components for internal inspections, performing thorough integrity assessments and executing essential repairs.

These steps are crucial to detecting signs of wear, corrosion or structural fatigue that could compromise performance. The comprehensive nature of this work supports Petrobras' long-term goal of sustaining continuous operations for at least six more years following the shutdown. This highly technical undertaking is also aligned with the company’s safety and environmental protocols, reflecting a proactive stance in maintenance planning and risk mitigation.

Uninterrupted Fuel Supply Through Strategic Logistics

Despite the complexity of the scheduled shutdown and the temporary reduction in the refinery’s production capacity, Petrobras has assured its markets of a steady and uninterrupted fuel supply. The company has meticulously coordinated with its commercial and logistics divisions to redistribute petroleum derivatives from other regional refineries. Simultaneously, it has tapped into strategically maintained inventories to meet ongoing demand.

This integrated logistical approach ensures that consumers throughout the refinery's service zones, including Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná and neighboring states, experience no disruption in the availability of critical products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”). The resilience of this supply-chain strategy highlights Petrobras’ capability to sustain service even during major operational overhauls, reinforcing confidence in its reliability.

Refap's Role in Brazil’s Energy Infrastructure

The Alberto Pasqualini Refinery plays a key role in Brazil’s energy infrastructure. With a robust processing capacity of 32,000 cubic meters of crude oil per day, Refap serves as a key supplier to much of southern Brazil. Its product lineup is both diverse and essential, including diesel, gasoline, LPG, jet fuel, asphalt, fuel oil, petrochemical naphtha, sulfur, coke and propylene. These outputs are fundamental not only to the transportation and manufacturing sectors but also to everyday residential energy needs.

Refap's logistical reach extends beyond state lines through cabotage, allowing it to serve a broader national market efficiently. The current maintenance operation is a strategic move to ensure the refinery remains capable of delivering high-quality fuel and petrochemical products well into the future. This commitment to modernization and preventive maintenance is central to maintaining Petrobras' leadership in the sector and supporting the country’s broader energy goals.

Petrobras' Commitment to Sustainable Energy Excellence

Refap’s maintenance initiative is not an isolated occurrence but part of a broader Petrobras vision to enhance refining infrastructure and support Brazil’s energy transition. With growing demand for cleaner fuels and tighter environmental regulations, the company is positioning itself as a leader in sustainable energy production.

This shutdown ensures that critical refining units will return to service with enhanced reliability, improved efficiency and higher safety margins, key components in maintaining Petrobras’ market leadership and meeting Brazil’s future energy needs.

Conclusion

The scheduled maintenance shutdown of the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery marks a strategic turning point for Petrobras. Through R$557 million investment, the company is not only upgrading critical infrastructure but also reinforcing its role as a pillar of Brazil’s energy industry. With thousands of workers mobilized, coordinated logistics to secure fuel supply and a deep focus on technical excellence, this operation underscores Petrobras’ enduring commitment to operational resilience, regional development and sustainable growth.

