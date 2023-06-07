News & Insights

Petrobras hits highest monthly refinery utilization rate since 2015

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

June 07, 2023 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA in May hit a refinery utilization rate of 95%, the highest monthly rate since July 2015, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On some days in the second half of the month the level even exceeded 99%," Petrobras said on its website.

