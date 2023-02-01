Petrobras hikes jet fuel price by 17.1%

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it will hike prices of its aviation kerosene fuel (QAV) for distributors by 17.1%.

The company said in a statement the hike was the result of a monthly readjustment defined via "contractual formulas negotiated with distributors," aimed at mitigating the daily volatility of international prices and exchange rates.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Editing by Chris Reese)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.