Petrobras hikes jet fuel price by 17.1%

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

February 01, 2023 — 06:54 pm EST

Written by Nayara Figueiredo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it will hike prices of its aviation kerosene fuel (QAV) for distributors by 17.1%.

The company said in a statement the hike was the result of a monthly readjustment defined via "contractual formulas negotiated with distributors," aimed at mitigating the daily volatility of international prices and exchange rates.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Editing by Chris Reese)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

