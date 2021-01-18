Petrobras has not signed Brazil antitrust body's deferral for refinery sales

Updates with context.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) PETR4.SA has not signed an agreement with antitrust regulator Cade on additional commitments regarding refinery divestments, a securities filing on Monday showed.

Petrobras has been trying to sell refineries in one of the world's largest fuel markets for almost a decade and it relauched its plan under Chief Executive Officer Roberto Castello Branco, who took office in January 2019.

The latest amendment, which it has not signed, would give the company more time to sign deals after the COVID-19 pandemic reduced demand for fuel and affected the valuation of the plants.

A proposal approved by Cade would postpone from Dec. 31, 2020, to April 30 the deadline for the sale of eight refineries by the state-controlled Petrobras.

In December 2019, Petrobras agreed with Cade a timeframe to end its virtual monopoly in the refining sector by selling eight of its plants, or about half of Brazil's fuel production capacity.

Petrobras had until the end of 2020 to sign the deals - a deadline it missed for all refineries - and until the end of 2021 to close them.

