Petrobras' five-year plan could include around $100 billion in projects - source

Adds more details

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras' upcoming five-year business plan will include around $100 billion in investments the firm is both analyzing and those it has already committed to, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The plan for the 2024-2028 period will be finalized over the next few weeks, with publication expected at the end of this month, the source said.

The inclusion of the projects under analysis would provide figures not previously published by the company.

In the previous 2023-2027 period, Petrobras projected $78 billion in investments.

The figures are still being approved and could change, the source said, with pitched projects including renewable energy investments.

The aim is to increase the transparency of the company, which spent previous administrations focused on selling assets and without developing large energy projects outside of the oil and gas segment, the source added.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.