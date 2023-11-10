Petrobras' five-year plan could include around $100 billion in projects - source

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras' upcoming five-year business plan will include around $100 billion in investments the firm is both analyzing and those it has already committed to, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

