Petrobras' five-year plan could include around $100 billion in projects - source

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

November 10, 2023 — 08:52 am EST

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras' upcoming five-year business plan will include around $100 billion in investments the firm is both analyzing and those it has already committed to, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

