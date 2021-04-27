Petrobras first quarter oil production falls 5.3%

Contributors
Gram Slattery Reuters
Roberto Samora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazil's Petrobras produced 2.196 million barrels of oil per day in the first quarter, the state-run oil company said in a Tuesday securities filing.

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA produced 2.196 million barrels of oil per day in the first quarter, the state-run oil company said in a Tuesday securities filing.

That represented a decline of 5.3% from the same period a year before.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo Editing by Chris Reese)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More