Petrobras first quarter oil production falls 5.3%

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA produced 2.196 million barrels of oil per day in the first quarter, the state-run oil company said in a Tuesday securities filing.

That represented a decline of 5.3% from the same period a year before.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo Editing by Chris Reese)

