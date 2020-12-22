US Markets

Petrobras finds high quality oil in new well at giant Buzios field

Sabrina Valle Reuters
Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA confirmed the presence of high quality oil after drilling a new well at Buzios, the country's second-most productive field.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA confirmed the presence of high quality oil after drilling a new well at Buzios, the country's second-most productivefield.

In a filing on Tuesday, Petrobras, as the company is known, said the results of deep-water well 9-BUZ-48D-RJS confirm even greater potential for Buzios, which currently produces more than 600,000 barrels of oil per day.

Buzios is located 188 kilometers off Rio de Janeiro's coast. The field is operated by Petrobras (90%) in a partnership with Chinese producers CNOOC (5%) and CNPC (5%).

