Petrobras Eyes Global Growth With Argentina, Colombia & Africa

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR, Brazil’s state-run energy giant, is actively seeking new opportunities in global markets as it faces environmental challenges in Brazil. While speaking at the CERAWeek conference in Houston, the company’s exploration and production head outlined its ambitious plans in Argentina, Colombia and Africa.

Tapping Into Argentina’s Vaca Muerta Gas and Oil Potential

Argentina’s Vaca Muerta region presents a promising opportunity for Petrobras with its vast natural gas reserves and pipeline infrastructure linking Argentina, Bolivia and Brazil. This connectivity could facilitate efficient gas transportation to Brazil. The company is also evaluating oil opportunities in Argentina as it looks to replenish its reserves.

The Vaca Muerta region in Argentina has the second-largest shale gas reserve and the fourth-largest oil reserve worldwide. The country is also looking forward to cashing in on the vast reserves of the highly lucrative Vaca Muerta shale formation by drawing investments from companies worldwide.

Colombia’s Offshore Gas and Africa’s Oil Prospects

In Colombia, Petrobras is drafting a development plan for a major offshore gas discovery containing 6 trillion cubic feet of gas while waiting for a regulatory license. Once the project becomes operational, it will supply 13 million cubic meters of gas per day via pipeline.

Meanwhile, in Africa, Petrobras is gearing up for exploratory well drilling in Sao Tome and Principe between July and August. A separate South African oil block is also slated for drilling in the latter half of the year.

In December 2023, Petrobras acquired the three exploration blocks in Sao Tome and Principe, located in the ultra-deep waters of the Gulf of Guinea and known for its prolific hydrocarbon reserves.

PBR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil. The company’s activities include exploration, exploitation and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale and other rocks, as well as refining, processing, trading and transportation of oil and oil products, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons. Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some top-ranked stocks like Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL, Archrock, Inc. AROC and Coterra Energy Inc. CTRA. While Delek Logistics and Archrock currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Coterra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Delek Logistics Partners owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKL’s 2025 earnings indicates 34.45% year-over-year growth.

Houston-based Archrock is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as a supplier of aftermarket services for compression equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s 2025 earnings indicates 46.67% year-over-year growth.

Houston, TX-based Coterra Energy is an independent upstream operator engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTRA’s 2025 earnings indicates 97.62% year-over-year growth.

