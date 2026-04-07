Petrobras Extends Offshore Drilling Deals With Valaris and Seadrill

Petrobras PBR, the Brazilian state-run integrated oil and gas giant, recently announced major contract extensions for offshore drilling operations in the country’s prolific Santos Basin. The extended contracts are set to further set Petrobras' position as a key player in the global oil and gas sector, ensuring the continued operation of advanced drillships in deepwater fields. These contracts involve two prominent industry players — Valaris Ltd. VAL and Seadrill Ltd. SDRL — both of which have secured significant extensions for their drillships working offshore Brazil.

Valaris Secures Multi-Year Contract Extension for DS-4 Drillship

In a significant development, PBR has granted VAL a 1,064-day contract extension for the Valaris DS-4 drillship. This extension will ensure continued drilling operations in Brazil’s offshore fields, with the new term set to commence in November 2027. As part of this extension, Valaris will add an estimated $447 million to its contract backlog, securing the financial outlook for the company in the coming years. This contract will run in direct continuation of the current program, allowing for a seamless transition between the existing and future terms.

The Valaris DS-4 drillship is one of the most advanced ultra-deepwater rigs in the market, capable of working in challenging environments. This contract extension reflects Petrobras' commitment to maintaining an efficient and productive offshore operation, especially as oil production continues to ramp up in Brazil’s deepwater fields. The extension highlights the growing demand for capable drilling units capable of operating in waters deeper than 3,000 meters.

Adjustment to Contract Day Rates for Valaris DS-4

Along with the contract extension, there has been an adjustment to the day rates for the Valaris DS-4 drillship, which will affect the contract backlog from April 1, 2026, through November 2027. This adjustment will reduce the contract backlog by approximately $21 million, reflecting a modification in the day rate structure. The new terms will ensure that Valaris continues to operate competitively while meeting the high expectations of Petrobras and the broader offshore drilling market.

Seadrill Gains Major Contract Extension for West Polaris Drillship

In a parallel move, Petrobras has also awarded Seadrill a 1,095-day contract extension for the use of its ultra-deepwater drillship, the West Polaris. This contract extension will extend operations in the Búzios field, one of the most significant oil fields in Brazil’s Santos Basin, and is set to commence in January 2028. This extension will add an estimated $480 million to Seadrill’s contract backlog, further solidifying its long-term prospects in Brazil’s offshore sector.

The West Polaris is a cutting-edge ultra-deepwater drillship, designed for operations in some of the world's most challenging drilling environments. This contract extension is a testament to Seadrill’s advanced capabilities in offshore drilling, as well as Petrobras' ongoing commitment to utilizing the best available technology to maximize oil production in the Santos Basin.

Revised Day Rate for Seadrill’s West Polaris Drillship

As with the Valaris DS-4, the contract extension for Seadrill’s West Polaris comes with an important day rate adjustment. The day rate for the contract term running from April 1, 2027, through January 15, 2028, will rise to $454,700. This is a notable increase from the previous day's rate of $409,200, reflecting the growing value of ultra-deepwater drilling services in one of the most active offshore oil regions in the world. The day rate adjustment ensures that both Petrobras and Seadrill maintain a mutually beneficial partnership while optimizing the cost-efficiency of the ongoing drilling campaign in Brazil.

Strategic Importance of the Búzios Field in Brazil’s Oil Sector

The Búzios field in the Santos Basin is one of the largest deepwater oil fields in the world and a key asset for Petrobras. It has been a major driver of Brazil’s oil production growth in recent years, with the field expected to continue contributing significantly to the country’s oil reserves in the future.

The contract extensions for both the Valaris DS-4 and the West Polaris highlight Petrobras’ strategy to maintain a strong presence in the Santos Basin by leveraging cutting-edge drilling technology. This long-term commitment to the Búzios field ensures that Petrobras will remain a dominant force in the offshore oil industry.

Conclusion: Continued Growth in Brazil’s Offshore Drilling Market

Petrobras’ decision to extend contracts with Valaris and Seadrill for their offshore drillships highlights its ongoing efforts to expand offshore operations and ensure the continued development of Brazil’s oil and gas reserves. These contract extensions, coupled with the strategic adjustments in day rates, offer a clear indication of Petrobras’ commitment to achieving sustained growth in Brazil’s deepwater fields. As offshore drilling operations continue to evolve, the industry will undoubtedly see further collaborations between Petrobras and other leading drillship operators, driving innovation and efficiency in one of the world’s most critical oil-producing regions.

PBR's Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Valaris is a global offshore drilling contractor providing services to oil and gas companies, with a fleet of drilling rigs across multiple regions. On the other end, Seadrill is an offshore drilling company that specializes in deepwater drilling services, primarily serving the oil and gas industry with advanced rigs and technology.

Currently, PBR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while VAL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and SDRL has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector might consider other top-ranked stocks such as TechnipFMC FTI, which sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TechnipFMC is valued at $28.52 billion. It is a global energy technology company that provides subsea, surface, and offshore and onshore project solutions to the oil and gas industry. TechnipFMC specializes in integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for complex energy developments.

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Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valaris Limited (VAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.