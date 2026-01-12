Petrobras Extends AHTS Vessel Agreement With Solstad Offshore

Petrobras PBR, one of the world’s largest and most influential Brazilian oil and energy companies, has secured an important extension in its maritime operations. The company has renewed its contract with the Norwegian shipping company Solstad Offshore to provide an Anchor Handling Tug Supply (“AHTS”) vessel. The vessel, Normand Turquesa, has been in service since the commissioning in 2007, and this latest contract extension further strengthens its position within Petrobras’ offshore operations.

Contract Details: A Strategic Extension for Petrobras and Solstad Offshore

Petrobras’ decision to extend the contract for the Normand Turquesa comes as part of a long-term strategy to ensure uninterrupted support for its deepwater oil and gas exploration. Originally, the AHTS Normand Turquesa was under a four-year contract, but with the new agreement, this commitment is now stretched until January 2031, offering Solstad Offshore a solid revenue stream for the next decade.

The gross value of this contract extension is approximately $15.4 million, bringing the total gross value of the agreement to an estimated $100 million. This change also shifts the commencement of the previously planned multi-year contract from the first quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2027. These amendments underscore the close relationship between Petrobras and Solstad Offshore, reinforcing their collaboration in maintaining operational efficiency across the Brazilian oilfields.

Normand Turquesa: A Key Asset in Petrobras' Offshore Fleet

The Normand Turquesa is no ordinary tugboat. It is a crucial asset designed for the demanding tasks in deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling operations. Equipped with the necessary specifications to perform a variety of offshore duties, it serves primarily as a tug and supply vessel, specializing in handling anchors, towing drilling rigs and supporting offshore production platforms. Built in 2007, this vessel is one of the most robust in Solstad Offshore’s fleet and has become indispensable to Petrobras in its operations within the Brazilian offshore oil and gas fields.

Given the challenging environmental and operational conditions found offshore Brazil, having such a reliable vessel ensures the efficiency of Petrobras' production. The extended contract ensures that Petrobras can continue to count on the vessel’s capabilities, supporting its extensive offshore network, while Solstad Offshore benefits from a long-term arrangement that stabilizes its future revenue streams.

Why the Extension Matters for Petrobras’ Growth

This contract extension with Solstad Offshore is more than just a continuation of services. This reflects Petrobras’ forward-thinking approach to offshore exploration and its commitment to enhancing the security of the production facilities. As Brazil remains one of the most important oil-producing nations, particularly in offshore deepwater fields, the reliability of its maritime supply chain is crucial. The extension of the AHTS Normand Turquesa contract ensures that Petrobras can continue to operate with operational efficiency and security, key factors in sustaining its position in the global energy market.

The additional $15.4 million gross value reflects the growing importance of reliable offshore support vessels for major oil producers like Petrobras. As oil companies increasingly operate in remote, challenging locations, securing reliable maritime support becomes more important than ever. With the global energy landscape constantly evolving, this contract renewal signals that Petrobras is prioritizing its future needs while also ensuring the stability of the ongoing operations.

Solstad Offshore's Expanding Presence in the Asia-Pacific Region

This contract extension is not the only good news for Solstad Offshore. The company recently secured contracts for two of its AHTS vessels with an undisclosed operator in the Asia-Pacific region. This development further enhances Solstad Offshore’s position as a key player in the international maritime logistics sector, catering to both established and emerging energy markets.

While the Asia-Pacific region remains highly competitive, Solstad Offshore’s reputation for delivering reliable and efficient services to the clients has placed it in an advantageous position to secure lucrative contracts. These new contracts in the APAC region demonstrate Solstad’s ability to meet the diverse needs of oil operators in different global regions, strengthening its portfolio of successful partnerships across various markets.

Future of Petrobras and Solstad Offshore Partnership

The renewal of the Normand Turquesa contract represents a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership between Petrobras and Solstad Offshore. As Petrobras continues to explore and extract valuable offshore oil reserves, the company will require dependable vessels like the AHTS Normand Turquesa to support its operations. Similarly, Solstad Offshore’s growing footprint in offshore support vessels enables it to leverage this successful partnership to expand the portfolio and operations worldwide.

With a renewed commitment extending until 2031, both Petrobras and Solstad Offshore are well-positioned to maximize their operational capabilities over the next decade. This partnership sets a strong foundation for future collaboration and underscores the importance of dependable offshore services in a fast-evolving energy landscape.

Conclusion

Petrobras’ extension of its contract with Solstad Offshore for the AHTS Normand Turquesa is an essential step in securing a stable future for Brazil’s offshore oil and gas operations. The extended commitment, now running until 2031, offers Solstad Offshore a valuable revenue stream while ensuring Petrobras can rely on one of the most reliable offshore support vessels in its fleet. As the global energy industry continues to evolve, such strategic partnerships will be key to maintaining competitive advantages in a rapidly changing market.

