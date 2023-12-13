Petrobras expects to make first Amazon mouth drill in 2024, CEO says

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA expects to make its first drill near the mouth of the Amazon River in 2024, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as the firm awaits for clearance from the local environment protection agency to proceed with the operation.

"We are halfway to obtaining the license," Jean Paul Prates told reporters.

Environmental agency Ibama, which previously rejected Petrobras' bid to drill a well in the region, is set to make a decision on the oil giant's appeal by early 2024.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

