News & Insights

Stocks

Petrobras Expands with Eco-Efficient Platforms

May 24, 2024 — 05:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras has announced the signing of contracts for P-84 and P-85 platforms, enhancing its production capacity in Brazil’s pre-salt Santos Basin, with both platforms set to contribute significantly to oil and gas output from 2029-2030. These highly efficient platforms are designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% per barrel of oil equivalent, aligning with environmental efficiency objectives. The construction will involve shipyards from Brazil, China, and Singapore, emphasizing local content and technological advancements.

For further insights into PBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.