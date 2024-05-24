Petrobras Expands with Eco-Efficient Platforms

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras has announced the signing of contracts for P-84 and P-85 platforms, enhancing its production capacity in Brazil’s pre-salt Santos Basin, with both platforms set to contribute significantly to oil and gas output from 2029-2030. These highly efficient platforms are designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% per barrel of oil equivalent, aligning with environmental efficiency objectives. The construction will involve shipyards from Brazil, China, and Singapore, emphasizing local content and technological advancements.

