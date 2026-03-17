Petrobras Expands Offshore Control With $450M Asset Buy

Brazil’s state-run oil giant Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR has taken a decisive step to strengthen its offshore portfolio by agreeing to acquire Petronas’ 50% stake in two producing fields for $450 million. The move will restore Petrobras’ full ownership of the Tartaruga Verde field and Module III of the Espadarte field — both located in the Campos Basin.

This acquisition reflects Petrobras’ ongoing strategy of consolidating high-value assets while enhancing operational control in Brazil’s offshore sector.

Deal Structure and Financial Details

The transaction is structured through staged payments, offering Petrobras’ financial flexibility. The company will pay $50 million upon signing and $350 million at closing, followed by two deferred installments of $25 million each over the next two years.

Additionally, the final payment values will be adjusted based on the economic performance of the assets since mid-2025, ensuring alignment between asset output and transaction value.

Strengthening Production and Operational Control

Once the deal is completed, Petrobras will hold a 100% stake in both offshore assets, which currently produce around 55,000 barrels per day. These fields are supported by existing infrastructure, including the FPSO Cidade de Campos dos Goytacazes, enabling efficient production and cost optimization.

Full ownership allows Petrobras to streamline decision-making, optimize reservoir management and enhance overall production efficiency.

Strategic Importance of the Campos Basin

Although the Campos Basin is considered a mature offshore region compared to Brazil’s pre-salt basins, it remains a vital contributor to the country’s oil output.

The presence of established infrastructure and operational synergies makes it an attractive area for consolidation strategies. By increasing its stake, Petrobras is positioning itself to extend field life and unlock additional value through redevelopment and efficiency improvements.

PBR’s Long-Term Growth Strategy

This acquisition aligns closely with Petrobras’ broader strategy of prioritizing upstream assets that deliver strong economic returns. In recent years, the company has focused on divesting non-core assets while doubling down on high-margin offshore production.

By gaining full control of these fields, Petrobras enhances its portfolio flexibility and strengthens its ability to allocate capital more effectively.

Signals of Future Expansion

The move also follows a recent discovery near the Tartaruga Verde field, highlighting further upside potential in the region. This suggests Petrobras is not only consolidating existing production but also positioning itself for future growth opportunities.

Meanwhile, the deal marks a partial exit for Petronas, reflecting its shift toward a more selective global investment strategy.

Reinforcing Market Leadership

With this acquisition, Petrobras solidifies its dominance in Brazil’s offshore oil sector. By tightening its grip on producing assets and maximizing operational control, the company is reinforcing its competitive position both domestically and globally.

As Petrobras continues to focus on high-return offshore developments, this deal represents another step in strengthening its long-term growth and efficiency strategy.

PBR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petrobras is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some top-ranked stocks like Archrock, Inc. AROC, Harbour Energy plc HBRIY and Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR. While Archrock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Harbour Energy and Nabors Industries carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock started as a broader energy services provider but has steadily refocused its business to become a premier compression services company, primarily supporting natural gas production, processing and transportation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s 2026 earnings indicates 5.8% year-over-year growth.

U.K.-based Harbour Energy is an independent oil and gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HBRIY’s 2026 earnings indicates 287.5% year-over-year growth.

Hamilton-based Nabors Industries is one of the largest land-drilling contractors in the world, conducting oil, gas and geothermal land-drilling operations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NBR’s 2026 earnings indicates 48.6% year-over-year growth.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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