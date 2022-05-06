Petrobras executive says co believes in market pricing for fuel

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA is not a public policy tool and it believes in pricing domestic fuel in line with international rates, Institutional Relations Officer Rafael Chaves told analysts during a conference call on Friday.

The comments came a day after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro slammed the firm's profitability and called on the company to refrain from further fuel price hikes.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

