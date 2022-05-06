Oil

Petrobras executive says co believes in market pricing for fuel

Contributors
Gram Slattery Reuters
Roberto Samora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA is not a public policy tool and it believes in pricing domestic fuel in line with international rates, Institutional Relations Officer Rafael Chaves told analysts during a conference call on Friday.

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA is not a public policy tool and it believes in pricing domestic fuel in line with international rates, Institutional Relations Officer Rafael Chaves told analysts during a conference call on Friday.

The comments came a day after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro slammed the firm's profitability and called on the company to refrain from further fuel price hikes.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular