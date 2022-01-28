Petrobras estimates that proven reserves reached 9.88 bln boe in 2021

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA on Friday estimated that its proven reserves of oil, condensate and natural gas totaled 9.88 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) at the end of 2021.

The calculation follows the criteria of the SEC, the U.S. capital market regulator.

From the total volume of reserves estimated by the oil company, 85% corresponds to oil and condensate, and 15% to natural gas.

The company said last year it made the biggest addition of reserves in its history (1.97 billion boe), resulting in the replacement of 219% of this year's production, already considering the divestments it made.

"These results demonstrate our trajectory of improvement of the management system, with a focus on maximizing the generation of value from our assets," he said in a statement.

If considered the criteria from the Brazilian national regulatory agency ANP, Petrobras estimated that its proven reserves reached 10.29 billion boe in 2021.

(Reporting Letícia Fucuchima; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Richard Chang)

