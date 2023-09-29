News & Insights

Petrobras estimates 5.6 bln barres of oil in single Amapa block -minister

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

September 29, 2023 — 11:05 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Internal studies by Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA show that a single oil block of Amapa's equatorial margin could total more than 5.6 billion barrels of oil, the country's mines and energy minister said on Friday.

Alexandre Silveira's remarks come as the oil giant bids to drill a well at the mouth of the Amazon river on the coast of northern Amapa state, a controversial topic that has divided President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's own coalition.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

