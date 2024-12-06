Petrobras & Ecopetrol Announce Colombia's Biggest Ever Gas Discovery

Petrobras PBR, Brazil's largest oil and gas company, and its partner Ecopetrol S.A. EC, a Colombia-based petroleum company, have made a historic breakthrough in Colombia’s energy landscape with the discovery of the largest natural gas reserve in the country’s history. The drilling of the Sirius-2 well in the Gujaira Basin has revealed vast natural gas resources, potentially increasing Colombia’s current reserves by 200%. This unprecedented find signals a new era for Colombia’s energy sector and promises to transform its economic prospects.

Sirius-2 Well: A Milestone in Colombia's Energy Sector

Located within the GUA-OFF-0 offshore block in the Gujaira Basin, the Sirius-2 well is situated at a depth of 830 meters of water. Drilling operations began on June 19, 2024, and have since confirmed volumes exceeding 6 trillion cubic feet of gas in place. This discovery not only establishes Sirius-2 as the largest gas find in Colombia’s history but also sets the stage for the country to become a leading player in the natural gas industry within the region.

The strategic location of the Sirius-2 well within an offshore block offers significant potential for future exploration and extraction. The gas reserves discovered at this site will likely provide Colombia with a robust energy source for decades to come. This will boost the country’s energy security and economic growth.

Role of PBR and EC in the Discovery

This breakthrough comes from the collaboration between Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant and Colombia’s integrated oil and gas company. This partnership, formed under the PBR subsidiary, Petrobras International Braspetro B.V.–Colombia Branch, and Ecopetrol, positions the two companies at the forefront of Colombia’s natural gas revolution.

Petrobras owns a 44.44% share of the project with Ecopetrol controlling a 55.56% stake. As the operator of the consortium, PBR is responsible for overseeing the exploration and production phases, while EC will contribute to the development of infrastructure and resource management.

Exploration and Development Phases: $1.2 Billion Investment in Initial Exploration

The discovery of such a significant gas reserve marks the beginning of an extensive exploration and development process. The consortium has outlined a total investment of $1.2 billion for the exploratory phase. During this phase, further evaluations will be conducted to confirm the full extent of the gas reserves and assess the feasibility of production.

The production development phase is expected to follow with an estimated $2.9 billion investment. This phase will involve the establishment of production infrastructure, including subsea systems, pipeline installation and gas treatment facilities. The goal is to transport natural gas from the Gujaira Basin to onshore treatment units and consumption centers across Colombia.

Sirius-2 Well: Anticipated Production and Long-Term Impact

The successful evaluation of the Sirius-2 well’s gas reserves paves the way for a promising future in Colombia’s energy sector. The consortium has designed an innovative production system that includes four producer wells equipped with a cutting-edge subsea-to-shore design. This system aims to produce around 13 million cubic meters of natural gas per day for a period of approximately 10 years.

The anticipated production will significantly enhance Colombia’s energy supply. This will enable the country to meet growing domestic demand while potentially expanding its role as a key exporter of natural gas in the region. The production start date is expected within three years, following the completion of essential environmental licensing procedures and the confirmation of the commercial viability of the discovery, which is anticipated in 2027.

Environmental and Socioeconomic Considerations

The discovery of the Sirius-2 well comes with a responsibility to adhere to strict environmental standards and engage in comprehensive socio-environmental procedures. The consortium has already begun acquiring crucial meta-oceanic data, including seabed information, bathymetric surveys and geotechnical and geophysical data. This information is necessary for the installation of pipelines and subsea production systems while ensuring that environmental impacts are minimized.

In addition, the project will require thorough consultations with local communities and stakeholders to ensure that the development of the gas reserves aligns with Colombia’s sustainable development goals. As the project progresses, environmental licensing and regulatory approvals will be prioritized to ensure a balanced approach to resource extraction and environmental stewardship.

Colombia’s Future as a Natural Gas Powerhouse

The discovery of such a substantial natural gas reserve marks a defining moment in Colombia’s energy journey. The Sirius-2 well is not only poised to bolster the country’s energy supply but also presents new opportunities for regional energy exportation and economic growth. As the project advances through its exploration and development phases, Colombia’s role as a key player in the natural gas market is set to become even more pronounced.

By capitalizing on this discovery, PBR and EC are positioning Colombia to meet the rising demand for natural gas both domestically and in international markets. The long-term potential of the Sirius-2 find, coupled with the expertise of the consortium, holds promise for a prosperous and sustainable energy future for Colombia and the wider region of Latin America.

