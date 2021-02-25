Petrobras drama 'not a good sign' for Brazil -Fitch

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The sacking of the head of Brazil's state-run energy firm Petrobras by the country's President is not a good omen for Latin America's largest economy, rating agency Fitch said on Thursday, although it will not immediately hurt its credit score.

"It is not a good sign" Shelly Shetty, Fitch's co-head of Americas Sovereigns said during a webcast. "It shows Brazil can be prone to one step forward and two steps back."

Brazil's currency, stocks and bonds tumbled on Monday after President Jair Bolsonaro moved late on Friday to oust Petrobras chief Roberto Castello Branco following weeks of clashes over fuel price hikes.

On whether the move could impact Brazil's BB- credit rating, which is already on a downgrade warning, Shetty said: "We want to get more clarity and wait to see how the dust settles on this."

"Key to the rating will be the outlook for reforms," she said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.