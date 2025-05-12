Petrobras Declares High-Quality Oil Discovery in Brazil's Santos Basin

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR has announced a significant oil discovery in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin. The oil has been discovered at 3-BRSA-1396D-SPS wells, located in the Aram block, roughly 248 kilometers offshore from Santos, São Paulo. Sitting at a water depth of 1,952 meters, the oil discovery from this well has been identified as excellent quality and free of contaminants.

This marks the second major find in the Aram block in 2025, highlighting the area’s strong exploration potential.

An Insight Into PBR’s Aram Block

The Aram block acquired in March 2020 in the 6th Bidding Round of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) is considered a vital asset in Petrobras’ pre-salt portfolio. The block is acquired under the Production Sharing regime, with Pre-Sal Petróleo S.A. as manager. The consortium operating the block includes Petrobras, holding the 80% operating interest, with China National Petroleum Corporation holding the remaining 20%.

Assessment and Next Steps

The discovery was supported by electric logs, gas indicators and fluid samples — tools that confirmed the presence of a significant oil-bearing interval.

Petrobras has announced that laboratory analyses are now underway to further assess the reservoir's composition and commercial potential. The consortium’s assessment plan also includes drilling two additional wells and conducting a drill stem test, with the full appraisal expected to wrap up by 2027.

A Step Ahead in PBR’s Strong Track Record

This is not Petrobras' first success in the Aram block. In March, it reported signs of hydrocarbon presence in well 4-BRSA-1395-SPS at a water depth of 1,759 meters. The company has also made recent discoveries in the Campos Basin, reinforcing its leadership in Brazil’s pre-salt regions.

These finds reaffirm Brazil’s standing as a leading frontier in deepwater oil exploration. With continued cooperation from the ANP, Petrobras is intensifying its exploration efforts.

PBR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras S.A., is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

