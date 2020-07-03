US Markets

Petrobras considers LNG units for pre-salt's natural gas -executive

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras is considering installing offshore units to liquefy the growing natural gas production at the so-called pre-salt area, Viviana Coelho, the company's emissions and climate change manager, said during a webinar on Friday.

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras is considering installing offshore units to liquefy the growing natural gas production at the so-called pre-salt area, Viviana Coelho, the company's emissions and climate change manager, said during a webinar on Friday.

The LNG units could be an alternative, she said, for the natural gas associated with oil produced at the pre-salt, a deep-water exploratory region located more than 100 miles from the coast.

It was unclear if the program has a timeframe.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, currently relies on offshore pipelines to bring natural gas to the coast, where it is processed. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chris Reese) ((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: PETROBRAS NATURAL GAS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular