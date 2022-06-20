Petrobras chief executive resigns

SAO PAULO, June 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday that its chief executive Jose Mauro Coelho has resigned, adding in a securities filing that an interim CEO will now be appointed for board consideration.

