Petrobras chief executive resigns

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

SAO PAULO, June 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday that its chief executive Jose Mauro Coelho has resigned, adding in a securities filing that an interim CEO will now be appointed for board consideration.

