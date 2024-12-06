Petrobras Chairman Nominated for Key Regulatory Role

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.
Petrobras has announced that its Chairman, Mr. Pietro Adamo Sampaio Mendes, has been nominated for a directorship at Brazil’s National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels. The nomination, proposed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, is pending approval from the Brazilian President and Federal Senate. During this process, Mr. Mendes will continue in his role as Chairman of Petrobras’ Board of Directors.
