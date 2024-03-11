News & Insights

Petrobras CEO says extra dividend possible at April meeting

March 11, 2024 — 01:39 pm EDT

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 11 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday that payment of an extraordinary dividend is still on the table, adding that it could be voted on at a shareholders' meeting in April.

Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates also said Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva never directed government-appointed board members to vote against the dividend, denying reports that contributed to a in Petrobras' share price on Friday.

Last Thursday, Prates presented a management proposal to the board for Petrobras to pay shareholders 50% of the potential extraordinary dividend under company bylaws, but government-appointed board members voted to withhold the money.

Prates is due to meet Lula later on Monday but he told Reuters that the meeting had been scheduled before last week's proposal and vote.

Prates said on Monday he was not planning to leave his role over the matter.

