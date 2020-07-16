US Markets

Petrobras CEO says domestic fuel demand could limit oil exports to China

Gram Slattery Reuters
Demand for fuels such as gasoline and diesel is growing in Brazil, which could limit exports to China in the coming months, Roberto Castello Branco, the chief executive of state-run oil firm Petrobras, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

China has emerged as the key export market for Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the firm is formally known. Chinese demand for Petrobras' bunker, a type of fuel used by ships, has remained strong during the novel coronavirus pandemic, executives have previously said.

