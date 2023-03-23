US Markets

Petrobras CEO says Bahia-Terra sale is under review

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

March 23, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 23 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA, Jean Paul Prates, said on Thursday that the sale of the Bahia-Terra cluster is being reassessed as the deal has not yet been signed.

The cluster, which comprises 28 licenses to operate onshore gas and oil fields located in the state of Bahia, was close to a sale to PetroReconcavo and Eneva, but the deal wasfrozen by Petrobras earlier this month.

The sale "is not finalized, nor is it signed," Prates told journalists. "I don't know if it will be sold or not. We will decide."

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

