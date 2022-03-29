Petrobras CEO sacking leaves sugar market guessing price direction

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's surprising move to sack the chief executive of state-controlled oil company Petrobras brings a huge element of uncertainty to the global sugar market, experts said, as the country's fuel pricing can impact global sugar supply.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro decided late on Monday to remove Petrobras CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna after questioning the company's fuel price increases amid the Ukraine war. Bolsonaro faces an election this year.

High gasoline prices in Brazil led to higher ethanol prices as well, indicating a potential shift in the production strategy of hundreds of mills that are about to start the new sugarcane crop.

Mills look at market prices when deciding to make more sugar or more ethanol from processed sugarcane.

The fuel price rise in Brazil has helped boost benchmark sugar prices, European sugar broker Marex said on Monday.

Raw sugar futures SBc1 on ICE gained 5.2% in two weeks, heading back towards a five-year high seen in November.

"It is as simple as that," Marex said, adding that sugar production in Brazil's centre-south region could go down from initial estimates if fuel prices remained at current levels.

"(Brazilian ethanol) is holding up the whole sugar market," it said.

Many Brazilian mills went bankrupt in the last decade when the government subsidized fuel prices. If a new Petrobras administration moves in that direction, mills would cut ethanol production and make more sugar, increasing global supply and hurting prices.

Bolsonaro tapped Adriano Pires, a well-known energy consultant, as the new Petrobras CEO.

Pires has in the past defended market-oriented pricing policies. He has yet to comment on the announcement.

"He knows deeply the fuel market issue and should guide Petrobras towards the best market practices regarding fuel pricing," said sugar and ethanol analyst Plinio Nastari.

