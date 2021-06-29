Petrobras CEO meets with truckers as diesel price exemption ends

By Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - Joaquim Silva e Luna, the chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro, met with the board of the National Council for Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC), a truckers group, the oil company said on Tuesday.

The meeting was to hear the truckers' demands, said Petrobras PETR4.SA, as the company is known.

The meeting with the truckers, a dominant political force who have shut down Brazil's economy in the past over high diesel costs, comes as fuel prices rose again this month, with the end of a two-month exemption from federal taxes for diesel.

"The CEO listened to the concerns of the CNTRC representatives and stated that he will evaluate the sector's suggestions," said Petrobras, without detailing the demands that were presented.

In May, the CNTRC had argued in an open letter to President Jair Bolsonaro that the government should tax oil exports and use the proceeds to reduce fuel taxes.

Bolsonaro has long been supportive of the truckers' demands. In February, he ousted Luna's predecessor, Roberto Castello Branco, for ignoring their complaints and hiking diesel prices.

It the Petrobras statement, Luna highlighted the importance of the road freight sector.

"Petrobras seeks to understand society's actors, evaluate the best way to contribute to all of them and is always open to dialogue," he said, without giving details.

(Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.