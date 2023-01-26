US Markets

Petrobras CEO appointee Prates resigns as senator ahead of board vote

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

January 26, 2023 — 06:22 am EST

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's Jean Paul Prates resigned as Senator, a document seen by Reuters showed on Thursday, a move that opens room for him to take over as chief executive of state-run oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA.

The board of directors of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, is set to vote on his nomination for the job later on Thursday.

