Petrobras call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Petrobras (PBR) with 16,048 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 21 points to 47.02%. Dec-24 15 calls and Jan-25 14 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 8,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.64. Earnings are expected on March 6th.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.