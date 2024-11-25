Petrobras call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Petrobras (PBR) with 16,048 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 21 points to 47.02%. Dec-24 15 calls and Jan-25 14 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 8,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.64. Earnings are expected on March 6th.
