Petrobras, Brazil govt discussed fuel price cut to offset tax resumption - sources

Adds details, context

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA and the federal government have discussed the possibility of the firm reducing fuel prices as a way to offset the resumption of taxes levied on fuel, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The finance ministry announced on Monday the government was set to resume this week the collection of federal taxes on fuels, ending a waiver set by former President Jair Bolsonaro last year.

According to the ministry, the rate on fossil fuels would be higher than that levied on biofuels, but the government would still recover 100% of tax revenues that had been waived since 2022.

As a way of offsetting the impact on consumers' pockets, according to the sources, the government and Petrobras discussed at a meeting on Monday the possibility of the company cutting its own prices.

The people, who asked not to be named, said the parties see room for the state-run firm to reduce both gasoline and diesel prices as local rates have been higher than those in international markets.

"There is room for compensation within the import parity policy," one of the sources said, referring to Petrobras' official pricing policy of tracking international rates such as global fuel prices and foreign exchange.

The meeting at Petrobras headquarters in Rio de Janeiro was attended by a government official and Petrobras executives. The price cut is seen as a temporary solution for the very short term, one of the sources said.

Petrobras and the finance ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.