Petrobras Brasileiro's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PBR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Petrobras Brasileiro. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 75% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $915,000, and 7 calls, totaling $352,895.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.0 to $10.0 for Petrobras Brasileiro during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Petrobras Brasileiro's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Petrobras Brasileiro's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3.0 to $10.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Petrobras Brasileiro 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PBR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $1.26 $1.05 $1.22 $10.00 $915.0K 20.3K 7.5K PBR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.1 $10.85 $10.88 $3.00 $54.4K 290 280 PBR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.9 $10.85 $10.88 $3.00 $54.4K 290 230 PBR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.9 $10.85 $10.85 $3.00 $54.2K 290 280 PBR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.05 $10.8 $10.83 $3.00 $54.1K 290 150

About Petrobras Brasileiro

Petrobras is a Brazil-based integrated energy company controlled by the Brazilian government. The company focuses on exploration and production of oil and gas in Brazilian offshore fields. Production in 2023 was 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (80% oil production), and reserves stood at 10.9 billion boe (85% oil). At end-2023, Petrobras operated 10 refineries in Brazil with capacity of 1.8 million barrels a day and distributes refined products and natural gas throughout Brazil.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Petrobras Brasileiro, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Petrobras Brasileiro Currently trading with a volume of 2,153,874, the PBR's price is up by 1.2%, now at $13.89. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

