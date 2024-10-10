Petrobras Brasileiro Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Petrobras Brasileiro.

Looking at options history for Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $129,476 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $298,150.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.0 to $15.0 for Petrobras Brasileiro over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Petrobras Brasileiro's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Petrobras Brasileiro's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Petrobras Brasileiro Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PBR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.35 $0.34 $0.34 $15.00 $68.0K 17.7K 2.0K PBR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $13.35 $11.4 $12.0 $3.00 $60.0K 300 170 PBR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $13.35 $11.4 $11.92 $3.00 $59.6K 300 170 PBR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $13.35 $11.4 $11.91 $3.00 $59.5K 300 120 PBR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $12.15 $11.4 $11.9 $3.00 $59.5K 300 370

About Petrobras Brasileiro

Petrobras is a Brazil-based integrated energy company controlled by the Brazilian government. The company focuses on exploration and production of oil and gas in Brazilian offshore fields. Production in 2023 was 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (80% oil production), and reserves stood at 10.9 billion boe (85% oil). At end-2023, Petrobras operated 10 refineries in Brazil with capacity of 1.8 million barrels a day and distributes refined products and natural gas throughout Brazil.

In light of the recent options history for Petrobras Brasileiro, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Petrobras Brasileiro Trading volume stands at 7,561,012, with PBR's price up by 1.83%, positioned at $14.91. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 28 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Petrobras Brasileiro

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $19.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $19.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

