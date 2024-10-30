News & Insights

Petrobras Boosts Output with New FPSO in Brazil

October 30, 2024 — 11:58 am EDT

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras has commenced production operations with the FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias at the Mero field in Brazil’s pre-salt Santos Basin, potentially boosting output capacity to 590,000 barrels of oil per day. This new unit, part of the Mero field’s fourth production system, is set to enhance efficiency and decarbonization efforts using innovative technology. The development involves a consortium including major players like Shell Brasil, TotalEnergies, and CNOOC, highlighting Petrobras’s strategic advancements in the energy sector.

