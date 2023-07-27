Petrobras board to discuss new dividend policy on Friday -report

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA is set to meet on Friday to discuss a proposed new dividend policy and a potential share buyback program, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Thursday.

Executives at the firm had previously said the new dividend policy was being prepared by a working group and expected to be voted on by the end of this month, with its second-quarter dividends likely to be already based on the new policy.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.