Petrobras board to discuss new dividend policy on Friday -report

Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

July 27, 2023 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA is set to meet on Friday to discuss a proposed new dividend policy and a potential share buyback program, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Thursday.

Executives at the firm had previously said the new dividend policy was being prepared by a working group and expected to be voted on by the end of this month, with its second-quarter dividends likely to be already based on the new policy.

US Markets
Reuters
