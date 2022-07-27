US Markets

Petrobras board to discuss changing fuel pricing policy today -report

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DIEGO VARA

The board of directors of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras is set to discuss potential changes to the firm's fuel pricing policy later today, newspaper O Globo reported Wednesday.

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA is set to discuss potential changes to the firm's fuel pricing policy later today, newspaper O Globo reported Wednesday.

According to the report, which cited sources, the board will debate whether to take control of the company's pricing policy from the executive officers.

Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, partially pegs domestic fuel prices to international rates including global oil prices and foreign exchange.

Federal lawmakers and President Jair Bolsonaro, however, have been putting intense pressure on the company's leadership to bring down prices at the pump ahead of an October election.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular