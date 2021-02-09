Petrobras board members stand behind CEO, play down fuel concerns

By Marta Nogueira and Gram Slattery

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The board of Brazil's Petrobras is standing firm behind its chief executive and sees no evidence of political interference in its fuel pricing, according to two members, a view at odds with the concerns of some analysts and investors.

Shares in Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the state-controlled company is formally known, fell sharply from intraday highs on Friday, after Reuters reported the company had changed its fuel pricing policy to allow domestic prices to stray from international parity for longer periods of time.

The stock continued to fall on Monday and Tuesday, after Petrobras confirmed the report, with analysts warning of a rising risk of government interference in the firm to keep fuel prices artificially low.

In two statements, one on Friday and another Sunday, the company said it had changed its fuel pricing policies, but denied there was any interference and emphasized the change would not cause any annual losses for the company.

The company declined further comment on Tuesday.

Marcelo Mesquita, a board member representing minority shareholders at Petrobras, said pricing policy decisions lay with the executive board, which retained the full confidence of the board of directors.

"The company continues to have all the liberty it's always had, and it will continue to have it," he said in a phone interview. "Everyone is aligned."

A second board member, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive internal company matters, reiterated that the board stood with Castello Branco and there has been no interference.

While the executive board oversees fuel pricing, the board is now looking at the company's pricing policies with more precision, the second person said.

"If you look at the bylaws of the company, the power to manage pricing policy, it's under the executive board," the person said. "That said, of course the board looks to oversee it. Now, it's time to look."

